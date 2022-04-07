Cameco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 28,210 put options on the company. This is an increase of 942% compared to the typical volume of 2,706 put options.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average of $23.77. Cameco has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is -30.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cameco by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,424,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cameco by 46.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,376 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Cameco by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,324,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,933,000 after acquiring an additional 361,628 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cameco by 25.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,604,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,460 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,277,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,760 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCJ. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC initiated coverage on Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cameco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

