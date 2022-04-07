Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Price Target to GBX 105

Southern Energy (LON:SOUC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 105 ($1.38) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 164.48% from the company’s current price.

LON:SOUC opened at GBX 39.70 ($0.52) on Thursday. Southern Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 52 ($0.68).

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp. oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 31,000 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg and Mount Olive, and Mississippi.

