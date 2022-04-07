Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Price Target to GBX 105

Southern Energy (LON:SOUC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 105 ($1.38) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 164.48% from the company’s current price.
LON:SOUC opened at GBX 39.70 ($0.52) on Thursday. Southern Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 52 ($0.68).
