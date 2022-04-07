Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target to $80.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 120.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $78.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.14. The company has a market capitalization of $919.88 million, a PE ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,604 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $550,197.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,314. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 20.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 527,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,107,000 after acquiring an additional 82,810 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences (Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.