Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 63,905 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 969,470 shares.The stock last traded at $25.78 and had previously closed at $26.93.

GOOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Canada Goose had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

