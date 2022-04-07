Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 50,565 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,319,267 shares.The stock last traded at $132.78 and had previously closed at $130.12.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.32. The firm has a market cap of $88.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.579 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,506 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

