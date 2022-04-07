Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) to report $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.07. Canadian Natural Resources posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 142%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $7.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $8.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $7.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,830,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 907,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,018,000 after purchasing an additional 371,061 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 50.9% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 22,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 12.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $62.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.64. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $65.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.592 per share. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 45.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

