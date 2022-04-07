Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$240,090.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.03, for a total transaction of C$240,090.00.

Corey B. Bieber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Corey B. Bieber sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.78, for a total transaction of C$153,560.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Corey B. Bieber sold 3,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.67, for a total transaction of C$239,010.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Corey B. Bieber sold 4,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.48, for a total transaction of C$313,920.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Corey B. Bieber sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.03, for a total transaction of C$154,060.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Corey B. Bieber sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total transaction of C$147,800.00.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$78.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. The company has a market cap of C$90.68 billion and a PE ratio of 12.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$72.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$59.87. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$36.23 and a 1-year high of C$81.14.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.1099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$77.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.05.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

