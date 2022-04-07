Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of CGIX stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. Cancer Genetics has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $17.50.
Cancer Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cancer Genetics (CGIX)
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.