Candel Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share (NASDAQ:CADL)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Candel Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Candel Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CADL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Candel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Candel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ CADL opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.84, a quick ratio of 15.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41. Candel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $14.78.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northpond Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $15,133,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,195,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 413.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 92,288 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 37,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. 17.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

