Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cantaloupe Inc. is a software and payments company which provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. Cantaloupe Inc., formerly known as USA Technologies Inc., is based in MALVERN, Pa. “

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cantaloupe from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.56.

Shares of CTLP opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $13.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $51.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cantaloupe will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Jiro Harris purchased 13,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $108,174.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cantaloupe by 98.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cantaloupe (Get Rating)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cantaloupe (CTLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.