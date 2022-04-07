Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.73.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $251.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.59 and its 200 day moving average is $273.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

