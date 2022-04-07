Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $6,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.92.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,912. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.46. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $409.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.10 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.84%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

