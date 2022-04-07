Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $58.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,975. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

