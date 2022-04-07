Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $942.74.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,821 shares of company stock valued at $61,134,868. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,045.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $912.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $962.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 213.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

