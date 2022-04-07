Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $327,000 Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,715 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,557 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 678 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSE:BUD traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.53. The company had a trading volume of 45,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,002. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.88. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BUD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($65.93) to €65.00 ($71.43) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

