Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $874,000 Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 315.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $919,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 297,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $169.59 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $153.34 and a twelve month high of $176.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.76.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.