Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $884,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT opened at $216.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.81 and a 200 day moving average of $205.35. The company has a market cap of $115.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.22.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.