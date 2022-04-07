Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $959,000 Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the third quarter worth $4,799,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 186.7% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 259,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 169,038 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,863,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,018,000 after purchasing an additional 155,968 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 43.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 195,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 59,032 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,636,000 after purchasing an additional 56,369 shares during the period.

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, President Bruce N. Alpert acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $84,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:GDV opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.73. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $27.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

