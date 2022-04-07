Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 293,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after acquiring an additional 65,852 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,081,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,708,000 after acquiring an additional 350,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 224,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after acquiring an additional 76,095 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.20. 549,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,379,498. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $51.82.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAL. Bank of America upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

