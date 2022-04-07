Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $248,000 in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $3,716,691.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,515,380 in the last quarter.

Roblox stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.13. 863,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,097,482. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.24. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion and a PE ratio of -42.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

