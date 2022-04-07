Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.41% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glovista Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,433,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,423,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 219.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 160,687 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,820,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 73,787 shares during the period.

EIDO stock opened at $24.46 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57.

