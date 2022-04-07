Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

NASDAQ ASO traded up $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $38.73. 67,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,752,508. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.