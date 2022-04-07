Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 618 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,713,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,284,000 after purchasing an additional 54,098 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,434,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $93.33 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $141.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.56.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

