Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 708,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,197,000 after buying an additional 104,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,344,000 after buying an additional 77,893 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,713,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,138,000 after buying an additional 62,837 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,222,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $37.95 on Thursday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.23.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

