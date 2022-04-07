Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 34.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 55,122 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 35.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,020,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,965,000 after purchasing an additional 76,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,788. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.83. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $501.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.05.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.43.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

