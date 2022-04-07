Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 547 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in NetApp by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NetApp by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,996,000 after buying an additional 1,013,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after buying an additional 982,015 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of NetApp by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 860,502 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,239,000 after purchasing an additional 516,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $135,558,000 after purchasing an additional 511,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTAP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.84.

Shares of NTAP traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.50. 41,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,610. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.04 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.63.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $355,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

