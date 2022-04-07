Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,904 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,904 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $101,000.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.75 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

