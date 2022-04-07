Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 988 Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.41% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EIDO opened at $24.46 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57.

