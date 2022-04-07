Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $81,056,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,445,000 after buying an additional 527,204 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7,256.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 254,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,511,000 after purchasing an additional 250,642 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 56.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 298,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,535,000 after purchasing an additional 108,074 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.30. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $145.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.40.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.77.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

