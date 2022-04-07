Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,713,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,525,000 after purchasing an additional 99,477 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 80.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 82,553 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 694,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,440,000 after purchasing an additional 60,620 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4,246.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 48,324 shares during the period. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 615.3% during the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 41,831 shares during the period.

BATS:GSEW opened at $66.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.94 and its 200-day moving average is $68.43.

