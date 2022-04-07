Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,908 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Visa by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Visa by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $219.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $419.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.33.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.33.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.