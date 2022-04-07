Capital One Financial Weighs in on Denbury Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Denbury in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.64. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Denbury has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

NYSE DEN opened at $77.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.05 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.97. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.44 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Denbury by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,485,000 after buying an additional 65,404 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 94,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Denbury by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Denbury by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

