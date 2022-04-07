Cardano (ADA) Price Down 10.8% Over Last Week

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. Cardano has a total market cap of $35.71 billion and $1.70 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00002446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.29 or 0.00192598 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001018 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00035174 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00023137 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.37 or 0.00380073 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00050626 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano's total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,752,555,544 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

