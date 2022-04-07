CareTech (LON:CTH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CareTech (LON:CTH – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 750 ($9.84) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 660 ($8.66).

LON CTH opened at GBX 744 ($9.76) on Monday. CareTech has a fifty-two week low of GBX 530 ($6.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 749 ($9.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 628.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 610.53. The stock has a market cap of £843.22 million and a P/E ratio of 27.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from CareTech’s previous dividend of $4.60. CareTech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

