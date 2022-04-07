Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CARR. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.18.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,214,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,475 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Carrier Global by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 177.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 25.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.