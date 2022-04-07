Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Down to $132.96

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $132.96, but opened at $128.43. Carvana shares last traded at $120.59, with a volume of 79,182 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.77.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.08 and a beta of 2.30.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Carvana by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

