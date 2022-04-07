Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 46,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,001,860 shares.The stock last traded at $34.60 and had previously closed at $38.47.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Univest Sec started coverage on Cassava Sciences in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.82.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,655,000 after purchasing an additional 157,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,657,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 117.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 191,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $12,666,000. 35.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

