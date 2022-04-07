Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 46,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,001,860 shares.The stock last traded at $34.60 and had previously closed at $38.47.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Univest Sec started coverage on Cassava Sciences in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.75.
The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.82.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,655,000 after purchasing an additional 157,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,657,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 117.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 191,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $12,666,000. 35.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
