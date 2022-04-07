Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Lifted by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 1.8% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,786 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,836,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,327,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,788,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.22.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.90. 2,253,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,942,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $115.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.