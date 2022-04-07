Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,253,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,461. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.22.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

