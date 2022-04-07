CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Gap Down to $10.74

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.74, but opened at $9.60. CCC Intelligent Solutions shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 107,244 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29,971.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

