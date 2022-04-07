CCM Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,944 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.15. 18,830,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,599,273. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.45. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $213.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

