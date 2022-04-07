CCM Investment Advisers LLC Invests $200,000 in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $8,603,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in NVR by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock traded down $66.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4,324.30. 35,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.95. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,250.01 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4,909.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5,158.74.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.34 by ($11.25). NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $76.93 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,223.40.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

