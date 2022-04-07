CCM Investment Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 2.0% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,818,000 after acquiring an additional 223,003 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,280 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,397 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 15,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,627,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,367,494. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.11.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

