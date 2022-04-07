CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) to post sales of $83.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.18 million. CECO Environmental reported sales of $71.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year sales of $365.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $358.00 million to $372.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CECE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CECO Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $178.04 million, a P/E ratio of 169.72, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 13,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $76,820.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $100,114. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,111,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,156,000 after purchasing an additional 40,499 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 987,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 254,818 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 13.2% in the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 923,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 107,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 477,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 74,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

