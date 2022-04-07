Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.60.

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.84. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 1,516.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $90,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

