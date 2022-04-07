Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $68.20

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.20 ($0.89) and traded as high as GBX 76.50 ($1.00). Cenkos Securities shares last traded at GBX 75.50 ($0.99), with a volume of 3,218 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 68.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.24 million and a PE ratio of 12.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from Cenkos Securities’s previous dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Cenkos Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.63%.

In other Cenkos Securities news, insider Andrew Boorman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £6,800 ($8,918.03).

Cenkos Securities Company Profile

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad and broking, and research and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers.

