Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 1,022 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,922,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 32,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 82.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $179.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.91 and its 200 day moving average is $171.37. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $160.68 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

