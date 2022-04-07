Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 2,628 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Clare Stack Richer acquired 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Hough bought 6,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $99,975.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,662 shares of company stock valued at $170,590. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

BCSF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.96. 2,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 60.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.12%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

