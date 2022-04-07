Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 50,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,187,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,232,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT stock opened at $402.32 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $350.99 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $405.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.