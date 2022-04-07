Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,586,000 after buying an additional 2,246,466 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,794,000 after purchasing an additional 487,999 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,544,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,512,000 after purchasing an additional 174,237 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,571,000 after purchasing an additional 83,113 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NSA opened at $63.81 on Thursday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.55.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.